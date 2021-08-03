A moment to remember the true essence of sportsmanship at Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
On 1st August something remarkable has happened in men's Individual High-Jump.
Mutaz Essa Barshim from Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi from Italy were the last men standing in the final
Both had successfully cleared the 2.37 metres mark and both also couldn't clear 2.39 metres, using up all three attempts
Two options were- They could take part in jump-off, to decide a winner, or they could share the gold medal.
In that very moment Barshim asked "Can we have two golds?"The answer was yes.
Online, people reacted to one of the most emotional moments of the Tokyo Olympics so far.
Some of the shots in the aftermath of the decision showed how much it meant to these two athletes.
