Mo Farah fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.
By Ankur Singh
The four-time Olympic champion missed the qualifying time in an invitational 10,000m at the British Athletics Championships in Manchester.
Farah has 6 World titles already to his name while representing Britain.
He was away from the track for over three years to concentrate on the marathon but returned for another shot at the Olympics over his favorite distance.
Farah was on course to qualify for the Olympics halfway through the race but eventually fizzled out in the course of the event.
His pace fell dramatically after the 8000m mark and eventually came way short of the intended target numbers.
Farah missed the qualification mark of 27 minutes and 47 seconds, by 19 seconds.
Despite Farah's absence at the Tokyo games, Marc Scott will represent Great Britain in the 10000m event, who is currently nursing a foot injury.
