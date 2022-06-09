Mithali Raj's career in a glance

Raj began playing for Air India in the domestic with stars like Anjum Chopra,Purnima Rau and Anju Jain.Later she led the railways squad and dominated the domestic circuit.
At the age of just 14 she was named in probable squad for the 1997 World Cup.
She made her WODI debut at the age of 16 and was unbeaten at 114 against Ireland.
At the age of 22,she was appointed as the test captain, making her the third youngest in the women’s game.
Her composure and consistency at the crease made her a dangerous player and skipper.
She led the Indian side to the 2005 and 2017 world cup finals.
In her illustrious career spanning 23 years she has scored 8 centuries and 85 half centuries across all formats.
She is the recipient of several national and international awards, including the Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer in the World in 2017, Arjuna Award in 2003, the Padma Shri in 2015, and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna in 2021.
Movie Shabash Mithu based on her life is set to release this July 15.
She has successfully inspired a generation and women not only in India but all over the world.