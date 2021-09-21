Mithali Raj completes 20,000 international career runs
By Ankur Singh
Mithali, the Indian women's ODI captain went past 20,000 runs in her cricketing career on Tuesday.
Mithali played a knock of 61 runs from 107 balls during the first match of ongoing India's tour of Australia to achieve this feat.
Recently, Mithali also became the highest scorer in women's international cricket across the three formats of the game during the tour of England.
Despite receiving a big blow to her head via a well-directed bouncer from Ellyse Perry, Mithali continued to march on and completed 20,000 career runs.
She also went on to register her fifth consecutive half-century before falling for 61.
This is the second time in her career that Raj has scored half-centuries in five successive ODI matches.
