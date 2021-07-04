Mithali Raj becomes highest run-scorer in women's international cricket
By Ankur Singh
India captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in women's cricket across all formats.
She achieved the feat during the third and final inconsequential ODI against hosts England while chasing 220.
The talismanic Indian batter got to the milestone with a boundary down the ground off Nat Sciver in the 23rd over.
Mithali became the world's most prolific batter in women's internationals, overtaking former England skipper Charlotte Edwards' 10,273 runs.
Raj has 669 runs in Tests, 7304* runs in ODIs, and 2364 runs in T20Is.
She's only the second woman batter to complete 10,000 International runs.
Mithali also holds the record for the longest career in women's cricket history.
