Messi signs a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain
By Ankur Singh
Following his departure from FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi has signed a two-year contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
He recently said his final goodbyes to Nou Camp, where he spent the previous 21 years of his life.
Messi's financial terms are reported to be an earning of $41 million per year.
Everything about the club aligns with my football goals Messi said in a statement.
Messi joins PSG as the club's fourth free transfer this summer.
Messi will join Neymar of Brazil and Kylian Mbappe of France to form a fearsome forward attack for the club.
