Meet Umran Malik: India's young speedster
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
SRH's young sensation, Umran Malik caught everyone's eyes with his pace in this edition of IPL.
Umran consistently clocked over 145 kmph and also bowled the fastest delivery in this year's IPL.
The 22-year-old Umran Malik hails from Jammu & Kashmir.
He made his T20 debut for J&K in January 2021 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was later picked by SRH.
Umran was brought in as a replacement for T Natarajan who tested positive for Covid-19 in the second leg.
Making his debut against the KKR, Umran surprised everyone with his pace and control.
The likes of Micheal Vaughan, Akash Chopra, Wasim Jaffar, Irfan Pahan tweeted to applaud the young pacer.
The young fast bowler is also selected as a net bowler for team Indian in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
