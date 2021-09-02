Meet the Refugee team competing at Tokyo Paralympics
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
For the first time, an official refugee team is participating in the Paralympic Games. Six refugee athletes are competing under the banner of the Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT) at Tokyo's 2020 Paralympic Games
One woman and five men make up the team. These six will stand in for the 82 million people who have been forced to flee their homes and enter another country
Ibrahim Al Hussein, Swimming
Ibrahim Al Hussein is a Syrian born Paralympic swimmer residing in Greece
Alia Issa, Club Throw
Issa's father left Syria for Greece in 1996, Issa was born in Greece shortly after that in 2001. She is competing in the club throw event