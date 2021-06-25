Meet the Indian badminton contingent for Tokyo Olympics
by Ankur Singh
PV Sindhu
World rank- 7 (Women's singles)
The first Indian to become Badminton World Champion will be representing India in the women's singles event. She won an individual Olympic silver medal for India in the last Olympic Games in Rio 2016
Sai Praneeth
World Rank- 15 (Men's singles)
Praneeth became the first Indian male shuttler to win a bronze medal at the World Championship after Prakash Padukone. He will be representing India in the men's singles event.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
World rank- 10 (Men's doubles)
Having won gold in the men's doubles category at Thailand Open 2019, he would be highly confident and would look to grab a good position in men's doubles at the Tokyo games.
Chirag Shetty
World Rank- 10 (Men's doubles)
The 23-year-old has won a gold in mixed team and a silver in men's doubles at the Commonwealth 2018 and would be representing India in men's doubles at the games.
