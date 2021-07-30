Meet Lovlina Borgohain, Boxer who assured the second medal for India at Tokyo Games
By Ankur Siingh
The Bridge
The Bridge
Lovlina Borgohain registered a 4-1 win over Chen Nien-Chin in the quarterfinal today.
The Bridge
She assured India of its second medal at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics after winning the quarters.
The Bridge
At just 23 has achieved what only two Indian boxers – Vijender Singh and Mary Kom – have managed in the past... win an Olympic medal.
Click here
The Bridge
As per the rules, the sport of boxing does not have a bronze medal playoff at the Olympics, and all the pugilists who reach the semifinals are assured of a medal.
The Bridge
She is also the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Olympics.
The Bridge
The 23-year-old from Assam will become only the second Indian woman boxer to clinch an Olympic medal.
Read more