Meet India's first para taekwondo player to take part in Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Aruna Singh Tanwar to be India's first para taekwondo player to take part in the Paralympics.
She qualified for the Tokyo Games after being one of the eight athletes to get a bipartite quota.
Aruna suffered deformities in both her hands since she was born.
The 21-year-old Haryanvi missed the World and Asian qualifiers held in Jordan for the Paralympics earlier due to the travel restrictions imposed post the pandemic.
Aruna started her journey in taekwondo after opting for mixed martial arts at the school level.
She won the junior champion at the Junior National Taekwondo Championships in Ballabgarh to prove her.
She will be India's hope for a medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
