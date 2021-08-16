Meet the 8 Indian javelin throwers at the Tokyo Paralympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Devendra Jhanjharia
Devendra has won gold at the 2004 Paralympics and Rio Paralympics along with setting a world record of 63.97 meters in the same event.
Ajeet Singh
Ajeet won a bronze at the World Championships along with a gold in China in another para-athletic championship and qualified for the Olympics based on his performance at the World Championships.
Sandeep Chowdhary
The 25-year-old is a gold medalist at the 2019 World para-athletics championship and Asian Games in 2019 and will be competing in his first paralympic games.
Sundar Singh Gurjar
Sundar has won 4 gold medals in the IPC Championships 2017, IPC Dubai Grand Prix 2016 and 2017 along with the National Para Championships.
Sumit Antil
The 22-year-old has won silver at the 2019 world Championships and also competed with Neeraj Chopra in the Indian Grand Prix held earlier this year where he threw 66.43m.
Navdeep
Navdeep qualified for the Paralympics with a throw of 43.58 to take home the gold medal at the recent World Para Athletics Grand held in Dubai this year.
Tek Chand
He won a bronze medal at the Para Asian Games in 2018 and qualified for the Olympics earlier this year.
Ranjeet Bhati
He attained 4th Position in Javelin in 18th National Para Athletics Championship and won gold in the same tournament in 2021.
