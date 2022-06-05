Medals won by India in previous 10 CWG editions
Author: Aryaki Daw
2018 Gold Coast, Australia - 66 medals
2014 Glasgow, Scotland - 64 medals
2010 New Delhi, India - 101 medals
2006 Melbourne, Australia - 50 medals
2002 Manchester, England - 69 medals
1998 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - 25 medals
1994 Victoria, Canada - 24 medals
1990 Auckland, New Zealand - 32 medals
1982 Brisbane, Australia - 16 medals
1978 Edmonton, Canada - 15 medals
