Manu Bhaker - Why Manu Bhaker could become India’s greatest Olympian?
By Neelajit Sarkar
With her father being backbone to support her, She first tasted success at the international level when she won the silver medal at the 2017 Asian Junior Championships.
In the 2017 National games held at Kerala, Bhaker won nine gold medals and broke Sidhu's record of 240.8 points, scoring 242.3 points in the final.
She represented India at the 2018 ISSF World Cup and won two gold medals.
She is the youngest Indian to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup.
She won the gold medal in women's 10 m air pistol event at 2018 Commonwealth Games just at the age of 16 in her maiden Commonwealth Games appearance.
At the Youth Olympics 2018, 16-year-old Manu became the first shooter from India and the first female athlete from India to grab a Gold medal at the Youth Olympics games.
In February 2019, She won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at 2019 ISSF World Cup in Delhi.
In May 2019 she qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 10m pistol event via a fourth place finish at the Munich ISSF World Cup
Manu baker ranked 2nd in 10m air pistol with 1758 rating and 7th in 25m air pistol category with 654, which makes a contingent to win Olympics 2020.
Manu Bhaker will be competing in 3 categories (10m,25m,10m Mixed) at the Tokyo Olympics, therefore she has a chance to win 3 medals.
