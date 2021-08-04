Lovlina Borgohain wins a bronze at Tokyo Olympics — In Pictures
By Ankur Singh
The 23-year old female boxer registered her name in history by winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and became Assam's first medallist.
She began her Debut Olympic campaign by winning her first bout against Nadine Apetz from Germany.
She was aggressive in her approach and landed her punches in the opening two rounds.
In quarter-finals, she showed brilliant tactical approach.
In her bout against Nien-Chin Chen she was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game.
The semi-finals didn't go well for her as she had no answers to the world number one's onslaught and lost to her by 5-0.
Despite losing in the semifinals, she secured a Bronze medal for India.
