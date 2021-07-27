Lovlina Borgohain: The First woman Olympian from Assam progresses into the Quarter-finals
By Ankur Singh
Indian welterweight boxer Lovlina Borgohain started her debut Olympic campaign, with a victory in the round of 16 stages
She produced an impressive performance to beat the German boxer Nadine Apetz 3-2.
She will face third seed Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday.
She became the second boxer after Mary Kom to register a win in Tokyo.
She lost to Nien-Chin in a previous encounter with her at the 2018 World Championships.
Two-time World Championships bronze medallist will look to secure a podium finish and get another medal for the country.
