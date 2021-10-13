A look at must watch Bollywood sports biopics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Azhar (2016)
The film is based on the life of the former captain of the Indian cricket team Mohammad Azharuddin.
The Bridge
Gold (2018)
Gold is based on India’s first national hockey team and their journey towards winning the first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics.
The Bridge
Soorma (2018)
Soorma is based on the life of the ace hockey player and former captain of the Indian Hockey Team, Sandeep Singh.
The Bridge
Click here
MS Dhoni The Untold Story (2016)
Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film features Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, who was widely praised for his performance.
The Bridge
Mary Kom (2014)
The film takes us through the journey of Mary Kom who went on to become a role model for people across the world.
The Bridge
Dangal (2016)
The movie is based on Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters and India’s wrestling sisters Geeta and Babita Phogat.
The Bridge
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)
The movie is based on the life of former sprinter Milkha Singh, starring Farhan Akhtar as Milkha.
The Bridge
Paan Singh Tomar (2012)
Based on the life of Pan Singh Tomar, a runner and 7 national steeplechase champion becomes one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley.
The Bridge
Read more