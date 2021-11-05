A look at Virat Kohli's best knocks for team India
By Ankur Singh
133 vs Sri Lanka
2012 Commonwealth Bank series
183 vs Pakistan
2012 Asia Cup
100 vs Australia
2nd ODI, 2013 Australia tour of India
154 vs New Zealand
3rd ODI, 2016 New Zealand tour of India
160 vs South Africa
3rd ODI, 2013 India tour of South Africa
100 vs Pakistan
4th Match, 2015 World Cup
254 vs South Africa
2nd Test, 2019, World Test Championship
