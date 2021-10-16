A look at Rahul Dravid’s coaching career
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Rahul Dravid has been appointed as Team India head coach and is all set to make a big leap in his coaching career.
Rahul Dravid is well known for his skills in grooming youngsters as he has been doing it for a while now.
In 2014, Dravid took over officially as a mentor of Rajasthan Royals. In his first season as a mentor, RR finished fifth.
Dravid has also produced fruitful results with both India A and India under 19 teams.
Players like Prithvi, Ishan Kishan, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal have been able to play for India under his mentorship.
Dravid coached the young Under-19 team which won the World Cup in 2018.
He also coached the Indian side which won the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier in the year.
