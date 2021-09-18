A look at all the Orange cap winners in the history of IPL
By Ankur Singh
Shaun Marsh- 2008
616 runs
Matthew Hayden- 2009
672 runs
Sachin Tendulkar- 2010
618 runs
Chris Gayle- 2011
608 runs
Chris Gayle- 2012
733 runs
Michael Hussey- 2013
733 runs
Robin Uthappa- 2014
660 runs
David Warner- 2015
562 runs
Virat Kohli- 2016
973 runs
David Warner- 2017
641 runs
Kane Williamson- 2018
735 runs
David Warner- 2019
692 runs
KL Rahul- 2020
670 runs
