A look at all the medals won by India at the World Youth Archery Championships 2021
By Ankur Singh
On the last day of their campaign, the Indian compound archers ended with three gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.
Komolika Bari became only the second Indian woman to win both U-18 and U-21 world titles after winning Gold by defeating Canales Elia of Spain 7-3 in the final.
The Indians won a total of 15 medals including 8 Gold, 2 Silver and 5 Bronze. Here's a look at medals won by team India at the Youth Championship
Gold- Recurve events
Cadet Men Team, Cadet Mixed Team, Junior Men Team, Junior Mixed Team, Junior Women( Komolika Bari)
Gold- Compound events
Cadet Women Team, Cadet Men Team, Cadet Mixed Team
Silver
Compound Cadet Women(Priya Gurjar), Compound Junior Women(Sakshi Chaudhary)
Bronze- Recurve events
Cadet Women Team, Cadet Women(Manjiri Manoj), Recurve Cadet Men (Dauletkeldi Zhangbyrbay), Junior Women Team
Bronze- Compund events
Cadet Women (Parneet Kaur), Junior Men( Rishabh Yadav)
