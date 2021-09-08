A look at the major milestones of Shikar Dhawan's career
By Ankur Singh
Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the key players for team India over the years and he also holds many records to his name. Here we look at some major milestones from Shikhar's career.
Shikhar Dhawan made his International debut on October 20, 2010 in an ODI vs the Aussies.
Shikhar has represented Indian in 246 international matches including 145 ODIs, 34 tests and 67 T20s, and has 10,209 international runs to his name.
In his test Debut, Shikhar went on to score the fastest century by a debutant by scoring 187 off 174.
Shikhar Dhawan is the only player to get 2 consecutive golden bats at ICC Champions Trophy.
In the ICC World Cup 2015, Shikhar was the leading scorer for team Indian in the tournament.
The southpaw also holds the record of fastest Indian to reach 1000, 2000, 3000 ODI runs.
Shikhar is also the fastest batsman to reach 1000 runs in ICC tournaments in the history of the game.
