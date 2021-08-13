A look at India's Paralympics medal winners
By Ankur Singh
Murlikant Petkar- 1972
Gold medal- Swimming men’s 50m freestyle 3
Bhimrao Kesarkar- 1984
Silver medal- Men’s javelin throw L6
Joginder Singh Bedi- 1984
Silver medal- Men’s shot put L6, Bronze medal- Men’s javelin throw L6, Bronze- Men’s discus throw L6
Devendra Jhajharia- 2004 and 2016
2 Golds- men’s javelin throw F44/46
Rajinder Singh Rahelu- 2004
Bronze medal- Men’s powerlifting 56kg
Girish N Gowda- 2012
Silver medal- Men’s high jump F42
Mariyappan Thangavelu- 2016
Gold medal- Men’s high jump F42
Varun Singh Bhati- 2016
Bronze medal- Men’s high jump F42
Deepa Malik- 2016
Silver medal- Women’s shot put F53
