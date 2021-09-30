A look at India's best esports athletes
By Ankur Singh
Naman Mathur
Better known as his game name Mortal, Naman is one of the most successful eSports athlete as well as a YouTuber.
Saransh Jain
The Pune resident is a FIFA competitor who first got into eSports when he entered a local tournament and ended up wi
Krish Gupta
Krish Gupta aka ‘Moon’, is one of the youngest Indian eSports athletes. He is the youngest professional Dota 2 player.
Ankit Panth
Ankit Panth aka 'V3nom' is one of India’s most popular and plays Valorant professionally.
Amit Malwal
Amit Malwal, better known as ‘Zapheto’, is another Indian eSports player who plays Dota 2 competitively.
Simar Sethi
The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player is one of the most prominent eSports players in India.
Tirth Mehta
Tirth won India's first ever eSports medal by securing third position in Hearthstone and winning bronze at the Asian Games 2018
