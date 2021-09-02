A look at all-time highest goal-scorers in Men's International Football
Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Kunishige Kamamoto- Japan
75 goals in 76 matches
Sandor Koscis- Hungary
75 goals in 68 matches
Ali Mabkhou- UAE
76 goals in 92 matches
Pele- Brazil
77 goals in 92 matches
Hussein Saeed- Iraq
78 goals in 137 matches
Godfrey Chitalu- Zambia
79 goals in 111 matches
Ferenc Puskas- Hungary
84 goals in 85 matches
Mokhtar Dahari- Malaysia
89 goals in 142 matches
Ali Daei- Iran
109 goals in 149 matches
Cristiano Ronaldo- Portugal
111 goals in 180 matches
