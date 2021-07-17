A look at the groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021
By Ankur Singh
The Men's T20 World Cup is all set to take place from October 17 to November 14 in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
ICC announced the groups for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday.
The two groups have been selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20.
Australia, England, South Africa, and West Indies are in Group 1 of Super 12.
While, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and New Zealand are in Group 2 of Super 12.
The Tournament will be played in two stages where first will be the qualifier stage and will be later followed by the Super 12 stage.
8 other teams including Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take part in qualifiers to secure the remaining 4 spots in the Super 12 Group.
