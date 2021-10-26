A look at all the emerging player award winners in the ISL
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Sandesh Jhingan- 2014
Jhingan was the first player to receive the ISL's emerging player of the Year award playing for Kerala Blasters.
Jeje Lalpekhlua- 2015
Jeje was the ISL's emerging player of the season in the second season of the competition where he played for Chennaiyin FC.
Jerry Lalrinzuala- 2016
Jerry is the youngest player to win the emerging player award. Playing for Chennaiyin FC, Jerry showcased an incredible work rate in his debut season.
Lalruatthara- 2017-18
He had a brilliant season in the ISL and was named as the league's emerging player in his debut season playing for Kerala Blasters.
Sahal Abdul Samad- 2018-19
The creative midfielder won the ISL Emerging Player of the Season award after his performances in the 2018-19 season for Kerala Blasters.
Sumit Rathi- 2019-20
Sumit Rathi won the ISL Emerging Player of the Season award in 2019-20 while playing for ATK.
