A look at Bollywood celebs who owns a sports franchise
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Shah Rukh Khan
The KKR owner is also a proud co-owner of the Cape Town and Trinbago Knight Riders franchises
The Bridge
Preity Zinta
The bubbly actress co-owns Punjab Kings in the IPL and is a common fixture during matches
The Bridge
Abhishek Bachchan
Junior Bachchan co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the ISL as well as the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL
The Bridge
Click here
John Abraham
The action star co-owns ISL outfit NorthEast United who reached the playoffs last season
The Bridge
Ranbir Kapoor
The Mumbai boy is a proud co-owner of ISL champions Mumbai City FC along with City Football Group
The Bridge
Hrithik Roshan
The Greek God of Bollywood is the co-owner of Pune City FC, an ISL based franchise
The Bridge
Akshay Kumar
He owns Khalsa Warriors, a London-based team of the World Kabaddi League
The Bridge
Read more