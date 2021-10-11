A look at the best innings from the IPL playoffs
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Virender Sehwag
122 off 58 balls vs CSK in IPL 2014 Qualifier 2
The Bridge
AB de Villiers
79* off 47 balls vs GL in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2016
The Bridge
David Warner
93 off 58 balls vs GL in IPL 2016 Qualifier 2
The Bridge
Click here
Adam Gilchrist
85 off 35 balls vs DD in IPL 2009 Semi-Final
The Bridge
Murali Vijay
95 off 52 balls vs RCB in IPL 2011 Final
The Bridge
Suresh Raina
87 off 25 balls vs KXIP in IPL 2014 Qualifier 2
The Bridge
Manish Pandey
94 off 50 balls vs KXIP in IPL 2014 Final
The Bridge
Read more