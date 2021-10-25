A look at the best bowling figures in T20 World Cup
By Ankur Singh
Ajanta Mendis
6/11 vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2012
Rangana Herath
5/3 vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2014
Umar Gul
5/6 vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2009
Ahsan Malik
5/19 vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2014
Mustafizur Rahman
5/22 vs New Zealand in T20 World Cup 2016
James Faulkner
5/27 vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2016
Lasith Malinga
5/31 vs England in T20 World Cup 2012
