List of players who have scored a century in T20 World Cup
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Chris Gayle- 117
Chris Gayle scored the first century of the T20 World Cup in the 2007 T20 WC match played between South Africa and West Indies.
The Bridge
Suresh Raina- 101
Suresh Raina scored 101 off 60 balls against South Africa in the 2010 T20 WC and became the first Indian player to score a T20I century.
The Bridge
Mahela Jayawardene- 100
Mahela's 60 ball century came against Zimbabwe in the 2010 T20 WC. His knock consists of 10 fours and 4 sixes.
The Bridge
Click here
Brendon McCullum- 123
Brendon McCullum scored 123 runs in 58 balls with the help of 11 fours and 7 sixes against Bangladesh in the 2012 T20 World Cup.
The Bridge
Alex Hales- 116
Alex Hales scored a brilliant century in the 22nd match of the 2014 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Chittagong.
The Bridge
Ahmed Shehzad- 111
Ahmed Shehzad scored a century in the crucial match of the 2014 T20 World Cup against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
The Bridge
Tamim Iqbal- 103
Tamim Iqbal scored a brilliant century against Oman in the 2016 T20 WC, giving Bangladesh a 54-run victory under the Duckworth-Lewis rule.
The Bridge
Chris Gayle- 100
Chris Gayle's 48 balls 100 against England helped Windies win an important match.
The Bridge
Read more