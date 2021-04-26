Ravindra Jadeja scoring 37 runs in final over which makes him only player to equal record with Chris Gayle.
Most Expensive 20th over in IPL history 37- Harshal Vs CSK,2021 by Ravindra Jadeja.
Quickest 62 runs in the IPL 2021 (28 balls)
Only batsman to hit 4 consecutive sixes in an over in IPL 2021
Third Batsman to hit 5 sixes in an Over in IPL, Following Chris gayle and Rahul Tewatia
Only Player in IPL 2021 to Score 25 runs in 3 balls.
Ravindra Jadeja becomes first CSK player to score 50+ runs and take 3 wickets in the same match in IPL 2021
