The Indian women’s four scripted history by reaching the finals of lawn bowls for the first time.
The Indian team consisted of Lovely Chaubey(lead),Pinki(second),Nayanmoni Saikia(third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey(skip).
India made a brilliant comeback after New Zealand took a 5 point lead at the end of 4 rounds.
India trailed 12-13 going into the final end.
A final throw from Rupa Rani gave India 4 points taking the final score to 16-13.
India defeated one of the most successful teams, New Zealand who have won 40 medals in the sport.
India will face South Africa in the Gold medal match.
