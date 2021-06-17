A look at the last 10 winners of ICC tournaments in Men's cricket

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

T20I World Cup 2009 Final

Winner: Pakistan
The Bridge

T20I World Cup 2010 Final

Winner: England
The Bridge

World Cup 2011 Final

Winner: India
The Bridge

CLICK HERE

T20I World Cup 2012 Final

Winner: West Indies
The Bridge

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2013 Final

Winner: India
The Bridge

T20I World Cup 2014 Final

Winner: Sri Lanka
The Bridge

World Cup 2015 Final

Winner: Australia
The Bridge

T20I World Cup 2016 Final

Winner: West Indies
The Bridge

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2017 Final

Winner: Pakistan
The Bridge

World Cup 2019 Final

Winner: England
The Bridge

Tap here to read