A look at the last 10 winners of ICC tournaments in Men's cricket
By Neelajit Sarkar
T20I World Cup 2009 Final
Winner: Pakistan
T20I World Cup 2010 Final
Winner: England
World Cup 2011 Final
Winner: India
T20I World Cup 2012 Final
Winner: West Indies
ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2013 Final
Winner: India
T20I World Cup 2014 Final
Winner: Sri Lanka
World Cup 2015 Final
Winner: Australia
T20I World Cup 2016 Final
Winner: West Indies
ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2017 Final
Winner: Pakistan
World Cup 2019 Final
Winner: England
