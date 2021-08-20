Know your Paralympian Jyoti Baliyan
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Jyoti is the only women archer from India who has qualified for an individual event for the Tokyo Paralympics.
The Bridge
She is currently ranked 22nd in the open compound and wishes to win get a podium finish at Tokyo.
The Bridge
Baliyan's dream of being a professional Volleyball player was crushed when a botched injection to her leg resulted in her getting polio.
The Bridge
Click here
Baliyan finished 9th at the 2014 Asian games and has won the 2017 World Para-Archery Championship in Beijing.
The Bridge
Jyoti has also won silver in the team event at the 2019 Asian Para Championship.
The Bridge
Jyoti booked her spot at the Tokyo Paralympics after finishing 17th at the World Championships held in the Netherlands.
The Bridge
Read more