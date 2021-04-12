The Bridge
Major records KL Rahul can break in this IPL Season
By Enakshi Rajvanshi
Published on 12th April, 2021
Rahul claimed the Orange Cap in 2020 edition with 670 runs, He can become the only Indian to retain it if continues with his form this year.
Rahul is 353 runs away from entering the top 20 list of highest run-scorers
If Punjab reaches the final and Rahul plays all the games, he will have the joint-second-most appearances as captain for them.
