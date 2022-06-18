Khelo India Youth Games in Numbers
4700 Athletes
A sum of 4700 athletes participated in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021.
2262 Women Athletes
Women Athletes made it nearly to 50% of the participation in the Games
903 Medals Awarded
A total of 903 medals were awarded during Khelo India Youth Games’21
361 Bronze Medals
Out of 361 Bronze Medals, Delhi made it to the top of Bronze Medal list with 49 third place finishes
273 Silver Medals
In 273 silver off 903 medals, Maharashtra claimed most second podium finish with 40 silver medals
269 Gold Medals
Among all games total 269 medals were awarded to the best players in their respective games.
137 Medals won by Haryana
Haryana emerged as the most successful team by sweeping a total of 137 medals in their name.
52 Gold Medals won by Haryana
Haryana dethroned the previous champion, Maharashtra, by clinching 52 gold for their team
36 Teams
Total 36 team participated from all the States and Union Territories of India in the Youth Games ‘21
33 Medal Winning Teams
Out of 36 participating teams, 33 managed to bag at least 1 medal for their respective team.
28 Gold Medal Winning Teams
28 out of the 36 teams managed to win at least 1 gold for their team.
25 Sports
The teams competed in 25 different sporting disciplines in the Khelo India
12 National Records
Substantially 12 National Records were registered in this edition of Khelo India
10 Days
The Khelo India Youth Games was Scheduled for 10 days
5 Indigenous Sports
Amongst all, 5 Indigenous Sports namely, Gatka, Yogasana, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, Thang-Ta were included in the event
2 Teams won more than 100 Medals
The best of all times, Haryana 137 and Maharashtra 125, bagged more than 100 medals in the sports event.
