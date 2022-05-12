Jyothi Yarraji breaks 20-year-old National Record
Jyothi Yarraji breaks 20 year old record
Hailing from a humble background, Jyothi is the daughter of a private security guard
Jyothi Yarraji broke the 20 year old record with the timing of 13.23 seconds.
Which further got her GOLD at the Cyprus International Athletics Meet.
Yarraji has clocked as low as 13.03 seconds at the Inter-University Athletics Meet in January 2020
But since NADA officials were not present in the Meet, it was not recognised as a NR.
Jyothi once again broke the record at Federation Cup earlier this year clocking 13.09 seconds
But that was not recognised either because of a wind reading of +2.1m/s
