Jasprit Bumrah's best bowling figures in IPL
Anshi Doshi
3/20 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019)
Just as ABD and Virat’s partnership looked good, Bumrah got the former Indian captain out and his other wickets were Hetmyer and de Grandhomme.
3/15 vs Kings XI Punjab (2018)
As the match seemed to be slipping away from MI’s hands, Bumrah struck thrice in quick succession.
3/13 vs Delhi Capitals (2016)
Though Bumrah’s debut in IPL was in 2013, the 2016 season was the only which got him into the limelight.
3/7 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2017)
It was the Qualifier 2 game, Bumrah’s spell helped MI register an easy win, and they eventually won the competition.
5/10 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (2022)
India pace spearhead bowled a three-wicket maiden in the 18th over of the innings to register his first 5-wicket haul.
