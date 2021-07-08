Japan to impose COVID-19 emergency 16 days before Tokyo Olympics begin
By Ankur Singh
Just 16 days before the Tokyo Olympics begins, the Japanese government on Wednesday has decided to impose a state of emergency in the country to restrict Covid-19 infections.
Japan likely will be in a COVID-19 state of emergency when Tokyo Olympics open on July 23.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with key ministers to discuss virus measures.
Where they considered reinstating a state of emergency in the capital until Aug 22.
As per reports of the Tokyo metropolitan government, 920 new coronavirus cases were found on July 7. The figure is the most since mid-May.
The new state of emergency could lead to a ban even on local fans. That decision on fans is expected Friday when local organizers meet with the IOC and others.
