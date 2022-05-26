Most assists in ISL history
The Bridge
Hugo Boumous
One of the most refined attacking midfielder, Hugo has 24 assists in 58 games in the league.
The Bridge
Brandon Fernandes
India’s leading playmaker, the FC Goa midfielder has 18 assists in 64 games
The Bridge
Marcelo Pereira
The Brazilian who can play as an attacking midfielder, winger or forward, Marcelinho has 18 assists in 79 games
The Bridge
Ferran Corominas
The FC Goa player, Ferran has provided 16 assists in 57 ISL matches.
The Bridge
Krishna Roy
Not only a clinical striker but also an all-round attacker, Roy while playing for ATK, has in total 14 assists in 44 games
The Bridge
Jerry Mawihmingthanga
He is the second-highest Indian assist provider in the history of the ISL with 14 assists in 63 games
The Bridge
Dimas Delgado
The defensive midfielder while playing with Bengaluru FC has provided 14 assists
The Bridge
Florent Malouda
The Frenchman played 32 games for the Delhi Dynamos,where he assisted 13 goals
The Bridge