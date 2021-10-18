ISL - Meet all the team owners
By- Keyur Jain
NorthEast United FC
Indian Bollywood actor John Abraham owns NorthEast United. George John and Jaya Balan are partners and co-owner of the club as well
Hyderabad FC
The club is owned by Vijay Madhuri, Rana Duggubati, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Varun Tripuraneni
Bengaluru FC
JSW Group owns Bengaluru FC entirely under its managing director Sajjan Jindal
FC Goa
In 2016, The new owners of the club, Virat Kohli, Venugopal Dhoot, and Jaydev Mody each acquired a stake of 12%, 23%, and 65%, respectively
Odisha FC
A multibillion-dollar corporation GMS currently owns 100 percent of the stakes in the club
SC East Bengal
Shree Cement currently owns 76 percent of the club following its acquisition in 2020
Jamshedpur FC
The club is entirely owned by the TATA group
ATK Mohun Bagan FC
The RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, along with Sourav Ganguly and Utsav Parekh, are the primary owners, with Mohun Bagan owning the remaining 20%
Mumbai City FC
The club is owned by Ranbir Kapoor, the Eithad Group, Bimal Parekh, and the City Group
Kerala Blasters
In 2016, plenty of actors, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Nagarjuna, and businessman Nimmagadda Prasad, banded together to purchase an 80 percent stake
Chennaiyin FC
The club is owned by Vita Dani, MS Dhoni, Abhishek Bachchan, and a Madras Consortium
