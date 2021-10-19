ISL Facts You Probably Didn't Know
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Ferran Corominas, a former FC Goa forward, leads the ISL in goal scorers with 48 goals in 57 ISL appearances
Hyderabad FC went 14 games without a win in their first ISL season in 2019-20, the longest winless streak by any ISL team ever
After the Indian Premier League, the Indian Super League is the most-watched sports league in India
Komal Thatal is the ISL's youngest player to ever score a goal. At the time, he was only 18 years, one month, and thirteen days old
INR 15.5 crore is the total prize money pool for ISL 2021-22
FC Goa has the largest winning margin in ISL history, having defeated Mumbai City FC 7-0 in the 2015 season
Former Jamshedpur FC winger Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored the ISL's fastest goal in 23 seconds against Kerala Blasters FC in ISL 2017-18 season
Khalid Jamil is the ISL's only Indian head coach. He is the manager of NorthEast United FC
Baoringdao Bodo became the youngest player ever to sign a contract with an ISL club when he signed with ISL Champions Chennaiyin FC in 2016
For the 2015 season, legendary Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos signed to be the head coach of the Delhi Dynamos. As the coach, he also played in three matches for Delhi
