Rags to Riches stories in the IPL

The Bridge
By Sayan Chatterjee
1. Mohammad Siraj

The Indian team star’s father, who recently passed away, was an auto-rickshaw driver and found it hard to make ends meet

2. Thangarasu Natarajan

The pacer’s father was a daily wage worker while his mother would support the family by selling meat

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal

From selling paani puris to earn a living to then being picked up by Rajasthan Royals for 2.4 crores

4. Rinku Singh

Hailing from Aligarh, Rinku comes from a difficult background and was set to become a sweeper initially

5. Nathu Singh

His father was a labourer in a factory near Jaipur. His brilliant Ranji Trophy debut got him a 3.2 crore contract with Mumbai

