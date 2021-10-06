IPL: A look at MVPs from each season
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Shane Watson
2008 edition - 406.5 Points for Rajasthan Royals
Adam Gilchrist
2009 edition - 286.5 points for Deccan Chargers
Jacques Kallis
2010 edition- 381 points for RCB
Chris Gayle
2011& 2012 edition- 409.5 and 331.5 points for RCB
Shane Watson
2013 edition- 386 points for Rajasthan Royals
Glenn Maxwell
2014 edition- 286 points for King XI Punjab
Andre Russell
2015 edition- 312 points for Kolkata Knight Riders
Virat Kohli
2016 edition- 357.5 points for RCB
Sunil Narine
2017, 2018 edition- 298 & 379.5 points for KKR
Andre Russell
2019 edition- 369 points for KKR
Jofra Archer
2020 edition- 307 points for Rajasthan Royals
