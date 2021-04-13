Meet the top 5 hat-trick heroes of IPL
By Sayan Chatterjee
The Bridge
1. Amit Mishra
The leg spinner has three IPL hat-tricks. Interestingly, he got each of them while playing for different teams, Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers and Sunrisers Hyderabad
2. Yuvraj Singh
The eccentric southpaw has two hat-tricks, against RCB and Deccan Chargers, both of whom came in 2009 when he used to play for Kings XI Punjab
3. Makhaya Ntini
The South African has played just 9 IPL matches taking 7 wickets, three of which came against KKR while he was with CSK in 2008.
4. Ajit Chandila
The off-spinner got his hat-trick against Pune Warriors in 2012 while playing for Rajasthan Royals
5. Samuel Badree
The West Indian spinner is the last on this list. He experienced his moment of glory against Mumbai Indians in 2017 when he played for RCB
