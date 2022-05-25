IPL 2022 - Team of the tournament
Author: Aryaki Daw
Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)
England’s vice-captainhad a stellar first half of the season, with three centuries in his first seven games and is the current holder of the Orange Cap.
KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants)
Captain of the new Lucknow Super Giants,Rahul has been the 'Mr Consistent; of the season scoring 537 runs.
Rahul Tripathi (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
This aggressive middle-order batsman has risen to the task by repeatedly rescuing his new franchise’s batting efforts.
Deepak Hooda (Lucknow Super Giants)
Rohtak-born Hooda has become an essential fulcrum this year for his team as a middle order batsman.
Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings)
This all-rounder has justified his 10-crore price tag by scoring nearly 400 runs at a strike rate of 177, including sixes that went past 110 metres. He also has 6 wickets to his name.
Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)
While his 17 wickets have come at a higher economy rate than usual, Russell’s ball striking remained high above his competitors, as he racked up 335 at a strike rate of 174.
Dinesh Karthik (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Given the role of a finisher, unshackled from the burdens of captaincy at KKR, D.K. has thrived in 2022.
Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
This Sri Lankan sensation Hasaranga has successfully replicated his international white-ball exploits in IPL as well.
Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans)
Mohammed Shami (Gujarat Titans) Seasoned seamer Shami has more than lived up to his 6.25 crore price for Gujarat Titans with 18 wickets and an economy rate of 7.77.
Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)
After being excluded from India’s T20 WC squad in UAE, Chahal has reminded all of his simmering talent by taking 26 wickets at an economy of 7.68.
Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
The Jammu pacer went on to become the fastest bowler of IPL, having clocked 154 kmph twice in the same over in a match.
