IPL 2021: A look at the points table till now
By Ankur Singh
Delhi Capitals
DC stands at the top of the table by winning 6 out of 8 matches that they played. They also have a decent net run rate of +0.547.
Chennai Super Kings
CSK have won 5 out of 7 matches that they played and are sitting on the second spot in the points table with 10 points.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Playing against all the odds, RCB has maintained their place in the top 4 as they are on the third spot in the table with 10 points in 7 matches.
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians have won 4 out of their 7 matches and are on 4th position in the points table with 8 points to their name.
Rajasthan Royals
The Royals have played 7 matches and have just won 3 out of them which keeps them on the 5th spot on the points table.
Punjab Kings
The Kings have won just 3 out of 8 matches that they played and are on 6th spot with 6 points to their name.
Kolkata Knight Riders
KKR have played 7 matches and have won just 2 out of them and hence standing at 7th position on the points table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
SH have managed to won just a single game out of 7 games that they have played and are last on the points table.
