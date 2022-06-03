Indonesia Masters Badminton - Players to watch out For
Author: Aryaki Daw
The Bridge
Lakshya Sen
World Championship Bronze Medallist, will have his eyes set on another BWF title after having a great run in 2022.
The Bridge
HS Prannoy
After a stellar performance in Thomas Cup, Prannoy will look to keep up the good form in the upcoming tournament.
The Bridge
PV Sindhu
After securing 2 BWF titles and 2 bronze medals in 2022 itself, all eyes will be on 2-time Olympic Medallist Sindhu.
The Bridge
Saina Nehwal
Former World No. 1 would look to regain who missed the action in the Uber Cup, will return to the circuit with the Indonesia Masters.
The Bridge
Manu Attri / B. Sumeeth Reddy
This Indian Men’s Doubles pair would look to improve their current record by taking some early wins.
The Bridge
Ashwini Ponappa / N. Sikki Reddy
After having to withdraw from the Uber Cup owing to Reddy’s Injury, the duo would look to regain their momentum in the Indonesia Masters.
The Bridge
Ishaan Bhatnagar / Tanisha Crasto
Syed Modi International winners Bhatnagar and Crasto would look to move up the BWF Rankings by pocketing some wins in the Indonesia Masters.
The Bridge