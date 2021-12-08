India's Squad for Badminton World Championship
By Ankur Singh
Lakshya Sen
Men's Singles
Srikanth Kidambi
Men's Singles
B Sai Praneeth
Men's Singles
HS Prannoy
Men's Singles
PV Sindhu
Women's Singles
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy& Chirag Shetty
Men's Doubles
Manu Attri& B Sumeeth Reddy
Men's Doubles
Pooja Dandu& Sanjana Santosh
Women's Doubles
Maneesha K& Rutaparna Panda
Women's Doubles
Ponnappa Ashwini& N Sikki Reddy
Women's Doubles
Saurabh Sharma& Anoushka Parikh
Mixed Doubles
M.R Arjun& Manisha K
Mixed Doubles
Venkat Gaurav Prasad& Juhi Dewangan
Mixed Doubles
Utkarsh Arora& Karishma Wadkar
Mixed Doubles
